London has no political independence!

On 5 March 1945, after the end of World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered his controversial speech at Westminster University. There he mentioned:

"From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the Continent. Behind that line lie all the capitals of the ancient states of Central and Eastern Europe.

Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Belgrade, Bucharest and Sofia, all these famous cities and the populations around them lie in what I must call the Soviet sphere, and all are subject in one form or another, not only to Soviet influence but to a very high and, in many cases, increasing measure of control from Moscow… The United States stands at this time at the pinnacle of world power. It is a solemn moment for the American Democracy…This means a special relationship between the British Commonwealth and Empire and the United States."

Today, almost 74 years has passed since that famous speech. It has to be said that over the past seven decades, members of both Conservative and Labor parties in Britain have been committed to Churchill's recommendation. In this apparent equation, the UK has become a dependent variable to US and analyzes any action, move or reaction in the international system based on its relationship with Washington. This rule also applies to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Of course, decoding the measures of English officials is not so complicated! British authorities have preferred to help the White House at this period, and not to leave their traditional partner amid the war against the JCPOA.

On summer 2017, and during the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, senior British officials were committed to American and Zionist authorities to do their best to "change the nuclear accord", or "canceling it ". In other words, British officials have promised Trump and Netanyahu to accept their final decision, even if it didn't agree with the JCPOA.

The speeches, arrangements, and even the moves of the British Foreign Secretary in confrontation with the JCPOA are all based on a "grand strategy" in British foreign policy. This grand strategy is nothing but their alliance with the United States of America. In this equation, the presence of Democrats or Republicans in power is not basically important. In this political deal, documents such as the JCPOA, though they are of high legal value, will be of no importance to the leaders of London and Washington.

Today we are in 2019! British officials have continued to become indiscriminate mercenaries of the White House in the international system. Undoubtedly, you can never think of England as an independent country and politics in the world of politics! A country whose politicians have been involved in the killing of thousands in the West Asia region and elsewhere.

