The Wednesday meeting was held on the sideline of High-Level Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

The top Iranian diplomat also delivered a speech to the UN General Assembly on dangers of US unilateralism in the world.

Zarif is also slated to meet with some US non-governmental politicians as well as holding interviews with different media.

