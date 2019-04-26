EU, Japan reiterate support for Iran nuclear deal despite US pressure

The 26th Summit between the EU and Japan took place in Brussels on Thursday afternoon, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Xinhua news agency reported.

The EU-Japan Summit Joint Statement affirmed their "commitment to contributing jointly to advancing international peace and stability, based on the rule of law and through intensified consultation and coordination".

"We reiterate our joint support for the Iran's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the statement said.

The JCPOA is an agreement, endorsed by the United Nations Security Council, on the Iranian nuclear program reached in 2015 between Iran, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, and Germany.

The US, under President Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal and put sanctions on Iran, albeit with waivers for some economies, including Japan.

