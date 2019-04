According to Sputnik news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry said today in a statement that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed Syria and issues related to Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA over the phone on Monday.

The two top diplomats exchanged views on international and regional issues, including how to advance the peace process in Syria within the framework of the twelfth Astana talks.

