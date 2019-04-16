Iran’s Zarif meets with Assad in Damascus

During the meeting, the two sides conferred over the Astana-format Syrian settlement talks and the bilateral agreements signed during Assad’s visit to Iran in February.

Heading a high-ranking diplomatic delegation, Zarif arrived in Damascus earlier on Tuesday, at the invitation of the Syrian president.

Upon his arrival at the Syrian capital, Zarif said the one-day trip mostly aims at discussing with Syrian officials the US unlawful and hostile moves against Iran and Syria.

Zarif noted Trump’s unlawful recognition of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli regime's territory, his recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the regime's capital, and the US’ “unprecedented, illegal and extremely stupid” move to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization are the topics of discussion with the Syrian officials.

The top diplomat is also scheduled to hold talks Prime Minister Imad Khamis and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

Zarif will leave Syria for Turkey next to hold separate talks with the country’s senior officials. His visit to Turkey comes a week before the Astana-format Syrian settlement talks, which will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on April 25-26, in attendance of the Iranian, Turkish and Russian officials.

