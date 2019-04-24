Russia interested in start of talks between Iran, Arab states

As Iranian envoy Mehdi Sanaie tweeted in Persian on Wednesday, “During the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security, which kicked off by President Putin’s message and was attended by defense ministers of Iran and other countries, Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu in their remarks referred to the achievements of Iran and Russia in cooperation with Turkey in fighting against terrorism in the region.”

“Lavrov mentioned Iran two times in his remarks, once when he was condemning the US behavior about withdrawing from international treaties including the JCPOA and also when he announced that Russia is interested in having Iran and the Persian Gulf Arab countries start negotiations, the issue that will help bring peace and stability into the region,” Sanaie wrote.

HJ/ISN98020402371