Zarif says Syria trip aimed at discussing US illegal moves

Zarif made the remark upon arrival in the Syrian capital while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

He said his one-day official visit, which comes at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar Assad, aims at discussing the US hostile policies in the region, which went into overdrive after the successive failures of the US and Israeli regime in the region and the world.

Zarif noted Trump’s unlawful recognition of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory, his recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli capital, and the US’ “unprecedented, illegal and extremely stupid” move to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization as the topics of discussion with the Syrian officials.

Iran and Syria need to continue talks on bilateral cooperation, as well as talks on reaching a political solution for Syrian settlement, Zarif added.

The Iranian top diplomat is scheduled to hold talks with President Assad, as well as Syrian prime minister, foreign minister and a number of other officials.

Zarif will leave Syria for Turkey next to hold separate talks with the country’s senior officials. His visit to Turkey comes a week before the Astana-format Syrian settlement talks, which will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on April 25-26, in attendance of the Iranian, Turkish and Russian officials.

MS/4592481