Iran congratulates Ukraine on holding elections successfully

"The huge number of votes Mr Zelensky won in the recent presidential elections shows the trust Ukrainian people have in him, and the great social capital he enjoys," Mousavi said in a Monday statement.

He also expressed hope that the latest developments would result in further success and prosperity for the Ukrainian people and leaders in the future, and in establishment of calm and sustainable peace in the country and the region.

Mousavi also hoped that the election of Mr Zelensky would lead to expansion of bilateral relations between the Iranian and Ukrainian nations.

MNA/MFA