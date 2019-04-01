Iran congratulates Turkey on holding successful elections

In a Monday statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi congratulated neighboring Turkey over the successful holding of local and municipality elections, noting that democracy in the regional countries is the guarantee for the region's independence, security and stability.

The official added that holding peaceful elections is another sign of democracy in Turkey.

Ghasemi also wished continuous prosperity for the Turkish government and nation.

Polling in Turkey’s municipal elections began on Sunday morning, with 57 million eligible to vote in the country's 81 provinces and closed across the country on Sunday morning.

Voter turnout was 84.52% as 192,742 out of 194,678 ballot boxes have been counted across Turkey as of Monday morning, which corresponds to some 99.01% of all ballots cast.

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party led the local elections with 16 metropolitan municipalities and 24 cities claimed by AK Party candidates, according to early results, Anadolu Agency reported.

AK Party candidates garnered the support of 44.42% of voters as main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) received 30.07% of the votes with 10 metropolitan municipalities and 10 city municipalities.

People's Alliance of AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party claimed 51.67% while the Nation Alliance of CHP and Iyi Party gets 37.53% of overall votes.

