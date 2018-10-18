Iran, Ukraine stress expanding economic coop.

In the meeting held Wednesday at the venue of Ukraine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kiev, the two sides stressed boosting bilateral business activities.

The Ukrainian side threw his weight behind the full expansion of bilateral trade and economic ties, voicing readiness on the part of the Ukrainian chamber for facilitating activities between the private sectors of the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, expounded on the latest situation of relations between the two countries in various fields and stressed for the optimal use of available opportunities in line with developing and expanding bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged their views with regard to holding expert-level sessions for accelerating trade and economic activities.

