Iran, Ukraine confer on bilateral cooperation  

The meeting was held between Iran’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Kiev, Manouchehr Moradi, and Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, on Friday.

While presenting a copy of his credentials, Iranian ambassador informed the Ukrainian official of the latest status of relations between the two countries, and proposed a number of ways to further expand cooperation and remove existing obstacles.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on cooperation in various political, economic, tourism, parliamentary, and banking sectors.

The visit of Iran’s Parliament speaker to Ukraine, the holding of the 7th Iran-Ukraine joint economic commission’s meeting, and other issues related to bilateral relations were also discussed in the meeting.

The Ukrainian minister also stressed the need for increasing efforts to develop bilateral cooperation.

