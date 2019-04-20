Army Ground Forces unveil 6 achievements

The achievements were unveiled in the presence of Iranian Army Ground Forces Deputy Commander Amir Nozar Nemati on Saturday.

The achievements include a smart multirotor bomber (with a 5km range, 8 launchers, and up to 30 minutes flights continuity); an anti-drone net launcher (with a 20m range); an atomic plasma spectrometer (can be mounted on UAVs, quadcopters, vehicles and military equipment for sampling); and a smart ground pod (with the ability to discover a human target as far as 15m and a vehicle in 50m distance; it is also equipped with a friend or foe (IFF) identification system).

Other achievements unveiled on Saturday include a laser alarm system carriable by persons (with a 15km range and 3 sensors), and a laser alarm system portable on vehicles.

