Iran makes preparation for producing corona antibody: official

Head of Coronavirus Plasma Therapy Project Hassan Abolghasemi made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Sun. and added, “with the efforts of Iranian researchers, preparations were made for producing specific corona immunoglobulin [antibody] in the country.”

Specific immunoglobulin on coronavirus can be produced from human plasma, he said, adding, “in other words, coronavirus antibody can be produced using purification of plasma and/or store them in small-scale vials.”

Like intravenous immunoglobulins, which are provided from human plasma and is a valuable and expensive drug, specific anti-coronavirus immunoglobulin can be produced from human plasma as well, he stressed.

Research activities for producing coronavirus antibody have started in the country, he said, adding, “it seems that there is ability to produce specific immunoglobulin against COVID-19 in the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abolghasemi said that effective steps have been taken in this field in the country, adding, “we are waiting to get approval by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.”

He pointed to the ‘more purification of plasma and possibility of easier storage’ as the salient advantage of the project, he said, adding, “plasma should be stored in a temperature below 20 degrees of centigrade in special bags but in this case, samples will be stored in smaller and portable vials at pharmacies as well.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has made breakthrough to treat COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy and all standards have been met at different stages of the research, he added.

