Iran’s Navy cmdr. leaves for China

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, the Iranian commander will pay a visit to the East Asian country upon the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart. China is organizing a grand ceremony to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which will be attended by some 60 countries.

The main aim of this trip is to enhance bilateral cooperation between the navies of Iran and China, said Khanzadi before leaving Tehran.

“Surely, navies of the regional countries can provide the Indian Ocean with security and all the world should know that Iran does not accept the presence of trans-regional navies in the area,” he added.

The Iranian delegation will offer its technical advice on how to enhance security in the Indian Ocean during meetings with navy commanders of other countries in the event, he added.

