Iran, S Africa poised to boost defense coop.

Stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran holds South Africa in a special place in the country's foreign policy and diplomacy, Iranian Deputy Minister of Defense, General Mohammad Ahadi, said that Iranian people always respect Nelson Mandela and his peaceful struggle against racial discrimination.

Referring to the US hostile and illegal moves, he said that Washington, in its latest blatant enmity against Iranian people, designated Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization. He added that the US has no intention to stop its all-out support to terrorist acts in the region and across the world.

General Ahadi also emphasized the continuation of military consultations and interactions between the armed forces of the two countries, as well as development of defense cooperation between the two sides to achieve a long-term and strategic engagement.

ZZ/FNA13980215000525