Iran, Oman to stage joint military drill: envoy

Speaking at a meeting with 120 representatives from Iranian trade and economic sectors held in Muscat, ambassador Nouri Shahroudi said the two countries will be staging a joint military drill in the coming days.

“Currently, our joint military committee is present in Oman, and we will hold a joint maneuver in the coming days,” he said.

The meeting on Tuesday was held on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the Omani-Iranian joint military commission, which opened on Sunday at the venue of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Omani Sultanate in Muscat.

The Iranian Navy carries out recurrent military maneuvers and maritime security missions in the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, the Gulf of Aden, and the Suez Canal, with an aim to contribute to international maritime security and reinforce the country’s diplomacy.

It also dispatches flotilla to various countries in the region to deliver Iran’s message of peace and friendship.

MS/IRN83281725