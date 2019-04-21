US hostile move increased IRGC popularity: Iran military chief of staff

Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri has issued a statement a day before the anniversary of the approval of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) manifesto, offering congratulations to the IRGC and all Iranians on the revered occasion.

Bagheri in his statement hailed the IRGC’s important role during eight years of Iraqi imposed war on Iran, fight against adversaries of the Islamic Revolution, and most recently against Takfiri terrorism in Iraq and Syria. The military chief of staff also praised the role that the IRGC played after the Iraqi imposed war in reconstruction period.

Bagheri further noted that the US animosity towards the IRGC results from the fact that the Iranian forces have succeeded in foiling the US plots in the region and have always come out victorious against the ‘Great Satan.’

He, at the end of his statement, condemned the US latest hostile move in designating IRGC as a terrorist organization, saying that the US ‘futile’ threats against the IRGC are doomed to failure and have given more credit to the IRGC in its decisive role in the fight against terrorism.

KI/4596334