Enemies taking their ‘last breaths’: IRGC cmdr

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari once again appreciated the support of all Iranians in face of US hostile measure against IRGC.

In a Tuesday letter to all those who have voiced support for the IRGC following the US controversial decision, Jafari stressed that enemies are taking their 'last breaths' and that the force will spare no effort to ensure the security of the country and also to enhance the defensive and regional authority of the country.

He noted that the ‘stupid and illegal’ measure adopted by ‘adventurous’ president of the US regime against IRGC is the result of the White House' anger over defeats inflicted on them by the Iranian force and the nation.

Following last week’s announcement, the United States has formally designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization, a notice in the US Federal Register confirmed on Monday.

