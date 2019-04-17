Zarif warns of dangerous consequences of US anti-IRGC move

“US act of naming official armed forces of an independent government, which is a UN member, as a terrorist group will entail dangerous legal and political consequences,” he wrote.

“Undoubtedly, different governments have controversies over many international issues, but after World War II, we have all accepted that any disruption that could endanger international peace and security would be resolved through peaceful means and in the framework of international law and the United Nations Charter. Although former US governments have often ignored and violated these basic rules, the incumbent government is creating dangerous procedures that will end up in destroying the whole structure,” Zarid added.

This news piece will be updated.

