US foolish move against IRGC unified country

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif along with his deputies met and held talks with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Zarif said “today, we have come to meet with IRGC commanders to have a serious presence along with our brethren as usual.”

Zarif added “the US foolish move [against the IRGC] fortunately created unity and solidarity in our country more than ever.”

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed out that the ridiculous and absurd US move showed their desperate policies in the region, adding the US politicians took the action against the IRGC at the suggestion of a number of foreign-based anti-revolutionary Iranians.

He further noted that the IRGC’s credibility and power have created solidarity and sympathy among Iranians.

Zarif said that since yesterday, in the aftermath of the US move, Iranian people and authorities, including the president and the lawmakers have showed their strong solidarity with the IRGC.

Zarif added that even a poll conducted on a foreign-based satellite TV network -- most likely referring to the London-based Manoto TV -- showed that 86% of Iranians opposed the US move against the IRGC.

