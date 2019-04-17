  1. Iran
17 April 2019 - 13:30

Defense ministry: Army beside IRGC to protect revolution’s goals

Defense ministry: Army beside IRGC to protect revolution’s goals

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – In its Wednesday statement on the occasion of Iran’s National Army Day, the Iranian defense ministry announced that the Iran Army, beside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the armed forces, is ready to foil any threat and to defend revolution’s goals all across the globe.

Today, the Army is going on shoulder to shoulder with the IRGC and other Armed Forces to preserve stability and authority under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to thwart and retaliate any threat and protect the targets of the Islamic Revolution, the statement said.

With no doubt, the Army and other Armed Forces, relying on the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces  Ayatollah Khamenei, the wisdom and support of the Iranian nation, and comprehensive support of the defense industry and via intelligence monitoring, are ready to thwart all probable threats against the country and will allow no military measures or territorial invasion, responding quickly and decisively to the enemies’ adventurous acts.

HJ/FNA 13980128000375

News Code 144229

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News