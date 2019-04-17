Defense ministry: Army beside IRGC to protect revolution’s goals

Today, the Army is going on shoulder to shoulder with the IRGC and other Armed Forces to preserve stability and authority under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to thwart and retaliate any threat and protect the targets of the Islamic Revolution, the statement said.

With no doubt, the Army and other Armed Forces, relying on the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Khamenei, the wisdom and support of the Iranian nation, and comprehensive support of the defense industry and via intelligence monitoring, are ready to thwart all probable threats against the country and will allow no military measures or territorial invasion, responding quickly and decisively to the enemies’ adventurous acts.

