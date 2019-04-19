Google 'disables' YouTube account of two Iranian news channels without prior warning

The English-language channel Press TV and the Spanish-language channel Hispan TV have been denied access to their accounts, without prior notice, only citing “violation of policies”.

“Your Google Account was disabled and can’t be restored because it was used in a way that violates Google’s policies,” Google said in a message that appears after Press TV tries to log into its account.

The YouTube channels are open to public view for now, but the administrators cannot publish any new content.

The move comes a few days after Instagram removed several accounts attributed to the Iranian military officials as the US blacklisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

MNA/PR