Facebook says it removed accounts allegedly linked to Iran, Russia

According to a report by CNBC, Facebook on Monday announced that it removed four networks of 'coordinated inauthentic behavior' allegedly tied to Russia and Iran from its services as it launches new features designed to make posts related to the upcoming 2020 US presidential election more transparent.

It claimed the pages targeted users in the US, North Africa and Latin America.

Last year, the American magazine Intercept wrote in a report that Facebook was working to remove the pages and content of some activists at the behest of the US government and Israeli officials.

In March last year, dozens of Palestinian media activists rallied in front of the UN office in Gaza Strip to protest the closure of the Palestinian users' accounts in the Gaza Strip, criticizing it as a clear violation of their right to freedom of expression and expression.

MNA/PR