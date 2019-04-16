Syrian people’s resistance saved region from serious danger of terrorism: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on an official visit to Syria, held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem in Damascus on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Zarif expressed his appreciation to the resistance of the Syrian people which saved the region from the serious danger of Takfiri terrorism.

Zarif also expressed his happiness with Iran’s help to the Iraqi and Syrian nations as well as other nations in the region during the fight against terrorism.

The Syrian foreign minister, in turn, described the victory over terrorism as a result of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Syria on the same front.

Zarif in response to Muallem said “in fact the whole world are on the same front while some people do not see that.”

