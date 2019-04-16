Zarif meets with Syrian PM, hails Syrian people for resistance against terrorism

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on an official visit to Syria, held a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Tuesday afternoon to discuss most important issues in bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister said “relations with Syria are very important to us, and we believe in them, and we always say on the international stage that the people of the world owe much to resistance of the Syrian government and people against ISIL and other terrorist groups.”

Zarif also expressed his happiness with the accompanying the Syrian people, saying the close cooperation will be remembered in the history of bilateral relations.

He added that “it is our duty today to institutionalize the achievements that have been gained as a result of the blood of the martyrs of Resistance in the fight against terrorist groups in Syria.”

The Syrian prime minister, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iran’s support for Syria and offered condolences on the loss of lives in recent floods in Iran.

“The international developments have increased the need for strengthening relations between the two countries because we are on the same front," Khamis said, stressing that relations between the two countries should be increased in all fields in response to the sacrifices made in the relations between Iran and Syria over the past years.

He further pointed out that the Syrian president had attached a great importance to the participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of Syria, and had called on the Syrian government organization to use all their capabilities to develop relations with Iran.

KI/IRN83281196