Police seize 1.9 tons of drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said some 1.92 tons of drugs were found in southeastern border regions last week, when the police force busted a gang attempting to separate drugs into two parts and smuggle them into the country.

1,104 kilograms of opium, 122 kilograms of hashish, and 42 kilograms of heroin were seized in the operations.

General Ghanbari said that two offenders were detained, while three others escaped.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

