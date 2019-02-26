Police bust big smuggling ring, seize 6 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Tuesday, during a clash that went on for four hours a 6-ton consignment of illicit drugs was seized by the police.

According to him, this is the biggest and heaviest shipment of narcotics confiscated during the past year.

Seven Toyota Land Cruisers and with a number of guns along with ammunition were also confiscated during the operation.

Noting that the armed clash left a number of criminals dead and injured, he said fortunately, no police force was killed or harmed at the scene.

He added that the killed and the injured drug dealers were taken to unknown points on the other side of the border by their fellowmen.

More than 200 tons of different kinds or narcotics have been discovered in Sistan and Balouchestan province during the current Iranian year (ends on March 20), General Ghanbari said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

MNA/IRN83223084