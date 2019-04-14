Iraqi people empathy with Iranians in flood-hit regions: PMU chief

Iraqi people will never forget Iran’s help in fight against the ISIL and we will remain beside Iranian people of flood-hit areas, he added.

As reported, Iraqi “campaign of appreciation” to Iran by Union of Muslim Scholars in Diyala Province succeeded to collect 90 million Iraqi dinars for aid flood victims in Iran so far.

Union of Muslim Scholars in Iraq is also collecting aid for Iranian flood-affected people along with the help of various Iraqi groups, in particular PMU, the earlier reports say.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

