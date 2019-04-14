Iraqi Union of Muslim Scholars humanitarian aid for flood-stricken areas of Iran

Union of Muslim Scholars in Iraq is also collecting aid for Iranian flood-affected people along with the help of various Iraqi groups, in particular Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee(Hashd Al-Shabi).

Head of Union of Muslim Scholars said that this campaign succeeded to collect 90 million Iraqi dinars (about $75,000) to aid flood victims in Iran so far and the collected money will be spent on food and essential supplies and sent to more than 1,000 Iranian flood-affected people, and this plan will continue until the end of the flood crisis in Iran.

At the same time, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee is coordinating and helping the Iranian side to manage the flood in the border areas and also humanitarian aid provided by Iraq’s al-Nujaba arrived in Mehran border region.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

