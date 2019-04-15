Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid delivered to Iran Red Crescent

Azerbaijan dispatched 16 trucks, carrying relief goods, including edibles, clothing, life jackets, tents, evacuation pumps, two boats and two excavators to Iran last week.

The cargo, which had arrived in the country through Astara border crossing on Wednesday, was released from the customs and handed over to the Iranian Red Crescent Society on Monday.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

MR/4591660