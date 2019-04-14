Tehran, Baghdad play important role in regional fight against terrorism: Amir-Abdollahian

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament 'ICANA', Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a Sunday meeting with the newly appointed Iraqi Ambassador to Iran Saad Abdul Wahab Jawad Qandil.

During the meeting, the two sides, while expressing their happiness with the exchange of visits between the two presidents of the two countries to Tehran and Baghdad, as well as the visit of the Iraqi prime minister and the parliament speaker to the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressed that this regular visits indicate the depth of relations and a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

They also stressed the necessity of the implementation of the agreements signed during the recent visits.

Amir-Abdollahian hailed the strategic relationship between the two countries and expressed the readiness of the Iranian Parliament to help further deepen ties between the two sides.

Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament also praised humanitarian help by the Iraqis to the flood victims in Iran.

He added “Tehran and Baghdad's relations are strategic, and the two countries have played an important role in combating terrorism and in bringing peace and stability to the region, and now they are taking steps towards the development, sustainable security and prosperity of the two nations.”

For his part, the Iraqi envoy praised the relationship between the two countries and called for its strengthening and developing in all social, political and economic fields.

The two sides emphasized the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing and expanding relations and constructive engagement of neighboring countries in solving regional crises and establishing peace and stability in the region.

KI/4590861