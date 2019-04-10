ICT min. in Geneva to attend WSIS Forum

Heading a delegation to the Swiss city on Tuesday, Iranian ICT Minister Azari Jahromi is scheduled to attend WSIS forum and also hold meetings with the heads of four major international organizations.

The summit is held annually with the aim of international negotiations and exchange in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) at the level of ministers and deputies of different countries. The main theme of this year's summit is the role of communications and information technology to achieve goals of sustainable development.

In addition to delivering a speech at the summit, ICT minister will meet with the minister of communications of Bulgaria and the deputy minister of communications of Georgia as well as the ITU secretary-general and head of the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Azari Jahromi will also meet with the director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs in Vienna on Tuesday.

Another aim of this visit is to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Iranian ICT sector and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Under the agreement, UNIDO will be partnering with the Iranian ICT Ministry to support start-up activities and services to create jobs in the ICT area.

Iran has a quadripartite cooperation with Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey in start-up activities in the region, according to which UNIDO has been included as an adviser to Iran.

