Iran plans to launch three satellites this year: ICT min.

ICT minister told Reuters in Geneva on Tuesday that Tehran would stick to its plans to launch three satellites and denied the US accusation that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development.

“The rockets which have currently been developed in Iran for carrying satellites are not something that are a cover for another kind of rocket activity,” Azari Jahromi said in an interview on the sidelines attend World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva.

“Because if Iran wants to have missile activity it’s something that it is doing openly. It’s not something that is hidden. It’s part of our right to defense.”

Azari-Jahromi said Iran’s satellite program is intended for peaceful purposes such as helping manage water resources and protect the environment.

