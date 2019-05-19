Iran celebrates World Telecommunication Day by unveiling 4 projects

The ceremony was held at the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology on Sunday to celebrate World Telecommunication Day, which is marked on May 17 every year.

ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi and a number of other officials took part in the event.

Four telecommunication projects were unveiled during the ceremony, including the one on the connection of 7,200 rural areas to the National information network, which is an ongoing project to develop a secure and stable infrastructure network in Iran.

Speaking at the ceremony, the ICT minister also announced the installation of an indigenous firewall on Siemens industrial control systems in the country. He said the firewall will be soon compatible for other brands as well.

This year, the WTD celebrations are mostly aimed at making the information and communication accessible easily to more people in remote and rural areas.

