Iran plans to send satellite into Geo orbit: ICT minister

Jahromi added that the private sector is serious in gaining the necessary permits for buying the satellite with “international cooperation" and sending it into the geo orbit in which Iran has orbital slots.

Noting that the orbital slots in the geo belong to Iran for the next two years, the ICT minister said the country hopes it would be able to orbit the satellite in due time.

Jahromi also pointed to the ongoing projects by domestic experts, saying the development of three home-made satellites, namely Nahid-1, Zafar, and Pars-1 will be completed by the end of the next Iranian year (March 2020).

According to Head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Morteza Barari, Iran is among the nine superior states in building satellites beside the US, Russia, Europe and Canada.

President of Amir Kabir University of Technology Seyed Ahmad Motamedi had also underlined on Saturday that Iran has the capability to orbit high-quality satellites in an altitude 500km above the Earth.

"We are able to send satellites to the 500-km altitude and we can design satellites based on international standards," Motamedi added.

MNA/4551830