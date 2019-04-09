If US troops do a damn thing, we will respond vigorously: Iran military chief

Speaking hours after the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces issued a statement on the US move in designating the IRGC as a terrorist group, declaring that the armed forces will spare no efforts in the fight against terrorist US troops in the Middle East region, Major General Bagheri, The Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, said that the US move showed that the IRGC is going ahead on a right path of supporting the deprived and the oppressed people in order to realize the objectives of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran military chief added the Islamic Republic of Iran will not remain silent towards the US move, and “we consider the US troops in West Asia to be terrorists and if they do a damn thing, we will confront them vigorously.”

He further noted that the armed forces will stand by the people of flood-affected areas until normalcy returns to those regions.

KI/4586345