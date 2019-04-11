  1. Politics
11 April 2019 - 12:01

Rouhani orders interior min. to form unified management unit in flood-hit areas

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – In an instruction to the interior minister, President Rouhani stressed that the ultimate crisis management during the recent floods is under the interior minister, who is the Deputy of Supreme Council of Disaster Management.

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency 'President.ir', in his instruction to the Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, President Hassan Rouhani stressed that “planning must be in a way that all forces and public non-governmental institutions’ power is used maximally, and bureaucracy and unnecessary regulations do not slow down their cooperation.”

Rouhani also called on all ministries, organisations, public institutes, police and law enforcement institutions, and judicial and non-governmental institutions to fully cooperate and implement the orders issued by the interior minister.

