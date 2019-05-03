Iran, Iraq, two key players in Muslim world

He made the remarks on Fri. in his meeting with the Commander of the Iraqi Army Aviation, Staff Lieutenant General Hamed al-Atiya.

Bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq can play an important role in strengthening peace, security and stability in the region to a great extent, Bagheri added.

Iran attaches great importance to its relationship with Iraq, he said, calling for boosting strategic, technical and industrial cooperation between the two sides.

“We consider security and development of Iraq as security and development of our own country,” Major General Bagheri reiterated.

For his part, Commander of the Iraqi Army Aviation, Staff Lieutenant General Hamed al-Atiya thanked Iran for its unsparing support to Iraq in the fight against ISIL and Takfiri terrorists and emphasized, “Iraq government is deeply interested in boosting and enhancing bilateral ties with Iran in all areas.”

