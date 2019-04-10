Japan will not toe US line on Iran: FM Kono

According to the foreign ministry of Japan, Kono told reporters on Tuesday Japan does not intend to toe the US line on its decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

Kono added that Japan has maintained a close relationship with Iran. He said Japan will say what it must to the country and continue working to solve problems through discussion and dialogue.

The US move to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization has been negatively received by a number of countries. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council, in retaliation, has recognized the US Central Command (CENCTOM) as a terrorist organization.

