37th FIFF Film Market to screen 48 Iranian titles

This includes 20 premieres, selected from among 522 entries. The titles incorporate 33 feature-length, 6 short, and 9 documentary movies.

The Festival will once again screen this year the selected titles for accredited visitors, international festival guests and distributors in the Film Market. The market is centered around the commerce of Iranian film, the business of it, including feature-length, short, and documentary movies produced in 2018.

The Lineup:

Short films: Pause (Pegah Ansari), Delirium (Vahid & Navid Nami), Sixth String (Bahram Azimi), Sacrifice (Mehdi Mohammad Nejadian), Private Meeting (Farhad Gharibi), Each Other (Sara Tayebzadeh)

Documentary films: Mysteries of the Lake (Armin Isarian), Baharestan: House of Nation (Babak Behdad), None of Your Business (Kamran Heidari), Without My Friend (Mohammad-Ali Talebi), The Narrow Red Line (Farzad Khoshdast), Beloved (Yaser Talebi), The Unseen (Behzad Nalbandi), Mahin (Mohammad Hossein Heidari), Yemen: A Dubious Battle (Mehdi Khorramdel)

Feature films: Rana (Ali Zhekan), Numbness (Hossein Mahkam), 23 People ( Mehdi Jafari), Mermaid (Amir Masoud Aghababaian), A Country for Old Men (Reza Jamali), Zero Floor (Ebrahim Ebrahimian), Jamshididieh (Yalda Jebeli), Dance With Me (Soroush Sehhat), Orange Days (Arash Lahooti), Zaferanieh, 5 July (Seyyed Ali Hashemi), The Charcoal (Esmaeel Monsef), My Second Year in College (Rasul Sadr Ameli), The Warden (Nima Javidi), Repression (Reza Goran), Number 3 Azarshahr Street (Kambiz Safari), Tsunami (Milad Sadr Ameli), Simin (Morteza Atashzamzam), When the Moon Was Full (Narges Abyar), Divorce Me Because of the Cats (Mohammad Ali Sajjadi), The Oath (Mohsen Tanabandeh), Castle of Dreams (Reza Mirkarimi), Labyrinth (Amir Hossein Torabi), We are All Together (Kamal Tabrizi), Just 6.5 (Saeed Roustayi), Mediterranean (Hadi Hajatmand), A Hairy Tale (Homayoun Ghanizadeh), Sweet Agony 2 (Alireza Davoodnejad), A Man Without Shadow (Alireza Raisian), No-Fly Zone (Amir Dasargar), FM 48 (Kiarash Asadizadeh), Suddenly Tree (Safi Yazdanian), Nabat (Pegah Arzi), The Graveless (Mostafa Sayyari)

As previously announced, 5 restored Iranian films including 'The Runner' (Amir Naderi), 'The Scout' (Ebrahim Hatamikia), 'The Spell' (Dariush Farhang), 'Frosty Roads' (Masoud Jafari Jozani), and 'The Last Action' (Varuzh Karim-Masihi), will be screened in the Classics Preserved section.

The Festival and the Film Market are the highlights of the Iranian film calendar, with an epic number of events, screenings, programs and meetings crammed into the capital Tehran over the course of nine days.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on 18-26 April.

