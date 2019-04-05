FIFF Festival of Festivals to feature films from Norway, Estonia, Argentina

Films from Norway, Estonia and Argentina are in the screening program of Festival of Festivals. Overall, 14 foreign films and 4 Iranian films will be shown in this section. The other titles will be announced later.

As I Fall | Norway, 2018

Director: Magnus Meyer Arnesen

Synopsis: As I Fall follows the unconventional relationship between a father and son as they cling to one another under the looming threat of addiction and separation.

Joachim is 25 years old. His charming smile veils the daily battle he fights within himself as he struggles to manage a heroin addiction. After years locked in a cycle of abuse, Joachim is on the verge of a breakdown. He gets an unexpected call from his ex-girlfriend, Maria. She’s been arrested and is worried about their 5-year-old son, Lukas.

Joachim hasn’t seen Lukas since he was born, and she begs Joachim to take care of Lukas until she’s released. Without much of a choice and thinking it will only be for a few hours, Joachim agrees. To his own surprise Joachim wants to keep Lukas. He wants a reason to be the person he thinks he is – a responsible man. A sober man. A father.

The Little Comrade | Estonia, 2018

Director: Moonika Siimets

Synopsis: Gentle period drama 'The Little Comrade' is an affecting and richly visualized coming-of-age story set in Soviet Estonia during the Stalinist terror of the 1950s. Adapting two autobiographical novels by Leelo Tungal, one of Estonia’s most beloved authors, documentary maker-turned-feature writer-director Moonika Siimets captures the perplexed perspective of a traumatized 6-year-old who sees her mother, a school principal, arrested and taken away at gunpoint. The film was released in March, became a huge hit and currently ranks No. 4 all time at the Estonian box office.

Animal | Argentina, Spain, 2018

Director: Armando Bo

Synopsis: Antonio has the perfect life: a loving family, a good job and a nice house. But that bubble bursts when he finds out he’s in urgent need of a kidney transplant. Antonio has always been a by-the-book kind of guy, but when all legal means for obtaining a kidney fall through, he turns to the black market where he’s forced to the moral edge by a couple who put his desperation to the test.

Oscar-winner for best screenplay Armando Bo directs this provocative wickedly ironic thriller that, thanks to yet another superb performance by Guillermo Francella (The Clan), was one of Latin America’s breakthrough titles of 2018.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on 18-26 April.

