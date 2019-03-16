New intersections of technology at 2019 FIFF Film Market

The annual Film Market of Fajr International Film Festival is proud to be a space for filmmakers and attendees to come experience how technology is changing storytelling in new ways, from workstations that are powering the high demands of today’s workflow to award-winning displays, equipment and powerful infrastructures solutions on the backend.

In addition to the tech behind the screen, the Film Market will also have a program of great events and panel discussions spotlighting the incredible innovation in filmmaking and storytelling today – with the opportunity to spotlight some of the great technological work in film you will see this year.

This will include the right technology to help creators bring their ideas to life, including lighting, AR and VR equipment, editing tools, software, design, sound, seating, staging and projection manufacturers, supply and service.

The 2019 Film Market will be the official technology sponsor of the 2019 FIFF, which kicks off on April 18-26 in Tehran. The 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival is presided over by award-winning film director and screenwriter Seyyed Reza Mirkarimi.

MS/PR