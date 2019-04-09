60 students shortlisted for 37th FIFF Talent Campus

Speaking to the group of graduates of last year’s workshops, Maziar Miri said many students managed to break into the film industry after successfully completing their trainings in previous workshops.

He went on to explain that only 60 students will attend this year’s workshops, adding "of this, 30 will be international students. The idea is to improve the quality of our film making courses. The classes are industry standard and professional in content."

Last year, 55 students from 31 countries as well as 55 students from Iran attended the seven days of internationally acclaimed workshops and stimulating discussions about filmmaking, acting, screenwriting, and more.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on 18-26 April.

MS/PR