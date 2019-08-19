ISRC to submit satellite-based report on damages of huge flood hit Iran in Mar.

“The data gathering procedure in this project is done via processing images of remote sensing satellites,” he said.

“Presently, up to 60 percent of the project has been accomplished,” Samimi added.

“The final report will be submitted to the interior ministry within three weeks,” he announced.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

On April 11, in an instruction to the interior minister, President Rouhani stressed that the ultimate crisis management during the recent floods is under the interior minister, who is the Deputy of Supreme Council of Disaster Management.

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency 'President.ir', in his instruction to the Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, President Hassan Rouhani stressed that “planning must be in a way that all forces and public non-governmental institutions’ power is used maximally, and bureaucracy and unnecessary regulations do not slow down their cooperation.”

