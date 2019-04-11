Army uses choppers, UAVs for flood monitoring, mapping

Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, who has been appointed as the commander of Army rescue operations in flooded regions in Khuzestan, made the remarks on Thursday while in the southwestern province.

Sayyari said that the Army's helicopters and drone capabilities are used to identify and photograph dams, rivers and sensitive areas as well as collect information in the region, and this information is handed over to analysts on a daily basis.

These days in flood-affected areas, according to the high-ranking commander, the Army helicopters carry out different missions, including rescue and relief operations such as transfer of food, medicine and basic necessities to the people, and take patients to hospitals, in addition to other reconnaissance and missions of other kinds.

Sayyari added that the capability of drones is used to identify and photograph flood-affected regions. He pointed out that the useful information provided by the drones has been the basis for many decisions over the past days.

