Flood incurs loss of up to $1.6bn on agricultural sector

According to Abdolmahdi Bakhshandeh, some 76 percent of the loss is made in provinces of Khuzestan, Golestan, Mazandaran and Lorestan, while the loss in the south western province of Khuzestan is to increase due to the predicted rain falls in coming few days.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stressed his government’s commitment to providing swift compensation for flood-affected people across the country.

In his Monday letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani applied for permission to grant some €2 billion from the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) to renovation of flood-stricken area.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing devastating damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

