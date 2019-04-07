  1. Politics
7 April 2019 - 20:49

Larijani at IPU meeting:

US hypocritical, assertive behavior disrupts intl. peace, security

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – The Iranian parliament speaker has blasted the US’s assertive and hypocritical moves in violating international laws and its withdrawal from several international accords.

Addressing the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani referred to the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IFF Treaty) with Russia, its trade with China and European countries, its withdrawal from environmental and nuclear agreements such as the Paris climate change agreement, its double standards and its hypocritical behavior during the fight against terrorism, its moves against Jerusalem al-Quds and the occupied Palestinian lands, saying that the US administration’s behavior has disrupted all international peace and security systems.

Larijani further described the US behavior as 'economic terrorism', which provokes global anger against the United States and causes more insecurity in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian parliament speaker called on parliamentary delegations of IPU member states for a more active parliamentary diplomacy to tackle challenges to international peace and security.

