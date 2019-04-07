Iranian, Iraqi parl. speakers emphasize on expanding bilateral coop.

The two sides emphasized on broadening and enhancing bilateral cooperation in relevant field.

In this meeting, Larijani termed neighboring Iraq as an important and influential country in the region and pointed to the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying, “interactions and positions between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq are very constructive.”

He pointed to the joint commonalities between Iran and Iraq and said, “Iran attaches great importance to its relationship with Iraqi government.”

For his part, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammad al-Halbousi referred to the recent visit of President Rouhani to Iraq and said, “we intend to hold an assembly in the very near future in the presence of parliament speakers of neighboring countries, so that participation of Islamic Republic of Iran is this assembly is very significant that can lead to the development of regional and international cooperation.”

