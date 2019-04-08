It is clear to all which countries are financing terrorism: Larijani

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani met and held talks with Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office on Sunday. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Qatar.

During the meeting, Larijani noted that today, everyone knows which countries are backing terrorism, adding “the core elements behind terrorism is clear, and it is obvious which countries are financing terrorist groups, and it is exactly these countries which will not allow transparency in this issue.”

Larijani went on to add, “the former US secretary of state admitted that Washington had created and was supporting ISIL, and based on his given words, this issue needs no further verification ... although there are also many documents and evidence that reveal which countries are sponsoring terrorism.”

The UN official, for his part, described his office as representative of victims of terrorism, saying the UN Counter-Terrorism Office seeks to uncover how terrorism is being financed so that it could put an end to it.

He also welcomed the Iranian parliamentary official's remarks about the elements behind the support of terrorism, saying he would make note of Larijani’s viewpoints and documentations in the investigations of the Counter-Terrorism Office.

