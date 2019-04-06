‘US blocks Red Cross flood relief aid to Iran’: Larijani

“Iran has not received even a dollar from the Red Cross due to US measures and sanctions,” he underlined making the remarks in a meeting with the staff of the Iranian Parliament.

Exceptionally heavy rains since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming 56 lives, according to Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli, and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian agriculture. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

To mitigate the effects of floods which have hit several provinces of Iran in the past few days, France and Germany have sent their emergency humanitarian aid to Iran.

